Kazakhstan Calls For Fiber-Optic Communication Setup With SCO Nations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 1. Kazakhstan
proposes the construction of a fiber-optic communication line
(FOCL) among the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member
countries, Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovations, and
Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a meeting of the heads of ministries
and agencies of SCO member states responsible for the development
of information and communication technologies in Almaty.
"Another area of cooperation to improve technological
connectivity with the global world can be the construction of
fiber-optic communication lines. Utilizing Kazakhstan's high
transit potential will provide several significant advantages for
our countries in connecting to the internet and significantly
improve conditions for traffic transit in Eurasia," the official
noted.
According to him, this will allow diversifying transit
communication channels and expanding the participation of SCO
member states in the international data transit market.
"Therefore, it's proposed to consider the possibility of
building FOCLs connecting our countries along the
Russia-Kazakhstan-Iran route with access to the Indian Ocean,"
added the minister.
