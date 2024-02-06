Azerbaijan Creates All Terms For Zabukh Village Residents' Voting In Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Polling station
No. 108, electoral district No. 121, established in Azerbaijan's
Zabukh village, Lachin district, is equipped with everything
necessary for voting, Trend reports via "Election 2024” Independent Media
Center.
Ballot boxes are installed in the voting room, a table, writing
materials, and other necessary supplies are prepared.
To organize voting for voters who cannot come to the polling
station due to health problems on election day, a mobile ballot box
has been prepared.
A list of voters is posted on the board at the polling
station.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC
of Azerbaijan.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816707
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.