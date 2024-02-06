Azerbaijan Creates All Terms For Zabukh Village Residents' Voting In Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Polling station No. 108, electoral district No. 121, established in Azerbaijan's Zabukh village, Lachin district, is equipped with everything necessary for voting, Trend reports via "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

Ballot boxes are installed in the voting room, a table, writing materials, and other necessary supplies are prepared.

To organize voting for voters who cannot come to the polling station due to health problems on election day, a mobile ballot box has been prepared.

A list of voters is posted on the board at the polling station.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC of Azerbaijan.

