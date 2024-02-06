               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Foreign Exchange Market


2/6/2024 8:35:19 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

22 January

1,7

29 January

1,7

23 January

1,7

30 January

1,7

24 January

1,7

31 January

1,7

25 January

1,7

1 February

1,7

26 January

1,7

2 February

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0049 manat at the end of this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0072 manat and amounted to 1.8418 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

22 January

1,8534

29 January

1,8436

23 January

1,8529

30 January

1,8403

24 January

1,8470

31 January

1,8395

25 January

1,8489

1 February

1,8369

26 January

1,8427

2 February

1,8485

Average rate per week

1,8490

Average rate per week

1,8418

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble rose by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0189 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

22 January

0,0192

29 January

0,0189

23 January

0,0193

30 January

0,0191

24 January

0,0192

31 January

0,0190

25 January

0,0192

1 February

0,0188

26 January

0,0191

2 February

0,0188

Average rate per week

0,0192

Average rate per week

0,0189

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0004 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0560 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

22 January

0,0563

29 January

0,0562

23 January

0,0562

30 January

0,0560

24 January

0,0561

31 January

0,0560

25 January

0,0562

1 February

0,0560

26 January

0,0561

2 February

0,0558

Average rate per week

0,0562

Average rate per week

0,0560

