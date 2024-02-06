Neotame Market Size, Share, Growth, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Neotame Market :

Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on neotame market size .

The global neotame market size reached US$ 15.4 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.0 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.44% during 2024-2032.

Neotame is a high-intensity artificial sweetener approximately 7,000 to 13,000 times sweeter than sucrose (table sugar). It is structurally similar to aspartame, another well-known artificial sweetener. The process involves the chemical modification of aspartame by adding a 3,3-dimethylbutyl group, which significantly enhances its sweetness and stability. Its importance lies in its ability to provide a sugar-like sweetness without calories, making it an appealing choice for individuals managing their caloric intake or those with diabetes. The benefits of neotame extend to its low effective dosage, which means only a small amount is required to achieve the desired level of sweetness, reducing the potential for any off-tastes or aftertastes.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for low-calorie, sugar-free food and beverage options, prompting consumers to seek healthier alternatives to traditional sweeteners. Additionally, continual innovation in food technology has enabled Neotame's successful incorporation into a broader range of products, from carbonated drinks to pharmaceuticals, further propelling market growth. Moreover, the rising stringent regulations on sugar content in foods and the global push for reduced sugar consumption are compelling manufacturers to adopt high-intensity sweeteners augmenting the demand for this product in the market. Furthermore, the growing awareness of neotame's safety profile and its acceptance by international food safety agencies further enhance its market appeal and fuel market growth. In line with this, the rise of e-commerce platforms has simplified the procurement process for both manufacturers and consumers, contributing to the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape



Advance Inorganics

Foodchem International Corporation

Fooding Group Limited

H & A Canada Inc. SCM Pioneering Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region,application.

Application Insights:



Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Cosmetics and Personal Care Others

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

