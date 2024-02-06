Creatio Positioned As The Only Leader In The 2024 Low-Code Platforms For Citizen Developers Evaluation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The research gave top marks for the strategy and innovation behind Creatio's composable no-code platform

BOSTON, MA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, is honored to announce it has been named the only Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Low-Code Platforms For Citizen Developers, Q1 2024. In their 31-criterion evaluation of low-code platforms for citizen developers, the independent research firm identified 12 of the most significant vendors and evaluated their current offering, strategy, and market presence. The report demonstrates how each vendor measures up and helps business leaders select the right solution for their needs.In this Wave evaluation, Creatio has been positioned as the only Leader. Creatio's strategy and innovation behind its composable no-code platform were given top marks in the research. According to the Forrester report,“Creatio is a ...leading option for enterprises that want well-governed citizen development and superior automation at scale.” Creatio received the highest score in the Strategy category and the highest possible scores in the following Strategy criteria of: Innovation, Roadmap, Partner Ecosystem, and Supporting Services and Offerings.The product that has been evaluated in the report is Studio Creatio. Studio Creatio is a no-code platform to automate workflows and build applications with a maximum degree of freedom. Creatio believes it has been recognized thanks to its unique no-code composable architecture and powerful AI capabilities for no-code creators. This year's position is a testament to the rapid expansion of the Creatio platform adoption and the company's focus on evangelizing the power of no-code capabilities for organizations around the globe."We are honored to be recognized as the sole Leader in the recent Forrester Wave report. Creatio is fully committed to empowering organizations with the freedom to own their automation. We believe this recognition reflects our dedication to innovation and our unwavering focus on helping businesses globally harness the full potential of no-code technology." said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Founder of Creatio.Creatio provides its customers with the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that, in Creatio's opinion, establishes a new era in business automation. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.For a limited time, Creatio offers a complimentary copy of The Forrester WaveTM: Low-Code Platforms For Citizen Developers, Q1 2024. Get it now to learn about why Creatio has been recognized as the Leader and the latest market trends.Request a live demo of the award-winning Studio Creatio .About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .

