Tahatmouni: Gov't Pushes Drive To Make Aqaba An 'Attractive' Shipping Destination

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) -Minister of Transport, Wissam Tahtamouni, said the government is working to strengthen position of shipping route agents to meet requirements that make Aqaba port an "attractive" destination.In an interview with "Petra" on Tuesday, Tahtamouni noted the information received from global shipping routes affirm "continued" maritime shipping globally, adding that these "strategic" alternatives are the task of international couriers.Regarding Jordan's import alternatives as the holy month of Ramadan approaches, and amid developments currently taking place in Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, she affirmed the various land, air, sea and multimodal shipping alternatives have "not stopped" with beginning of the crisis, adding that the problem lies in "international imbalances and their impact on cost and time."The minister also highlighted Jordanian government's role in mitigating the crisis effects and supporting international shipping routes and the private sector in providing "available" logistical alternatives.This bid is achieved by supporting Jordan's internal logistics sector by facilitating customs procedures and setting a financial ceiling for shipping fees to calculate customs tariffs and provide "appropriate" storage yards, the minister pointed out.The minister added that global lines' coordination with ports and feeder ship companies help achieve this goal.In this context, she referred to shipping agencies' coordination with feeder firms, which was requested by Jordan's private sector, adding that all stakeholders agreed to streamline procedures for ship entry and unloading at Aqaba main port.Regarding Arab Bridge Maritime Company, she announced new cooperation agreements with Iraq and Egypt in maritime transport will be inked.The minister said this company, which is owned by the governments of Jordan, Egypt and Iraq, will provide maritime transport service in a "multimodal" mode to facilitate shipping operations to these countries.