Ruaraka Secures Victory in NPCA T20 2024 Opener with Pushkar's Blazing Fifty

(MENAFN- Uzi World Digital) In a riveting showdown, Ruaraka Sports Club A team clinched victory in the inaugural match against Obuya Cricket Academy A in the NPCA Super Division T20 League.



Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Obuya Cricket Academy faced a challenging inning, getting all out for 71 runs. Kavi's valiant effort yielded 26 runs for Obuya, but Ruaraka's attack, led by Vishil Patel and Hitendra Sangani with 3 wickets each, along with Neelakash Tambe with 2 and Pushkar Sharma with 1 wicket, proved formidable.



In pursuit of the target, Ruaraka's Pushkar Sharma unleashed a whirlwind performance, smashing an unbeaten 50* in just 29 balls, embellished with 7 fours and 2 sixes, leading his team to victory. Sharma's stellar performance earned him the coveted title of Player of the Match.



Expressing gratitude, Pushkar Sharma attributed his success to his family, God and sponsors including IndiaFirst Life Insurance, House Of Fones, Trinetra Eye Care Ltd, Optex Eye Clinic, and Sarucha Group, and the blessings of the almighty.



The victory marks a promising start for Ruaraka Sports Club in the NPCA Super Division T20 League, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.



