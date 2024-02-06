‘World`s coolest dictator’ triumphs in reelection

(MENAFN) El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, known for his Bitcoin-friendly policies and tough stance on crime, has clinched a resounding victory in the country's recent presidential election, according to official data released by the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE). Preliminary results indicate that Bukele received an overwhelming 83 percent of the votes, with 70 percent of the ballots counted. Furthermore, his New Ideas party is poised to secure at least 58 out of the 60 seats in the National Assembly.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bukele celebrated the results, referring to them as "the record of the entire democratic history of the world." The president later commented that it would be a historic moment for a country to have only one party in a completely democratic system, asserting that "the entire opposition together was pulverized."



United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended congratulations to Bukele and Vice President Felix Ulloa on their reelection, emphasizing the significance of the strong relationship between the United States and the people of El Salvador. Blinken noted that events in El Salvador directly impact United States interests at home and abroad.



However, the election has not been without controversy. Officials from the opposition ARENA and FMLN parties raised concerns about a "series of anomalies" during the voting process. Anabel Belloso, an MP from the left-wing FMLN, alleged that polling stations were controlled by Bukele loyalists "in complicity with the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and the Attorney General's Office."



The opposition has also criticized Bukele for seeking a second term, arguing that the nation's constitution prohibits immediate reelection. Despite this, El Salvador's top court ruled in 2021 that Bukele was eligible to run for reelection, sparking further debate and controversy surrounding the electoral process.



As El Salvador navigates the aftermath of this highly contested election, the international community will be closely watching the implications for the country's political landscape and the ongoing debate over democratic principles and constitutional governance.







MENAFN06022024000045015687ID1107814327