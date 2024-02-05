Hitpaw Video Converter V4.0.0 Unveils Exciting New Video And Image Download Features To Enrich Your Life

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a pioneer in software technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest software version, HitPaw Video Converter V4.0.0. Packed with video and image download features, this release levels up users' video and picture downloading experience. Catering to a wide range of needs, HitPaw Video Converter V4.0.0 will open a brand-new video and image download door for users.

LET'S

CHECK

OUT

THIS

NEW

VERSION

HitPaw Video Converter V4.0.0 Release.

Continue Reading



Netflix Video

Downloader

With Netflix Video Downloader, you can download movies, TV shows from Netflix in 1080p, 720p, etc. Users who pursue high-quality sound quality, the Netflix Video Downloader allows them to experience 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Vision if they use it to download videos from Netflix. You can also choose original subtitles before the downloading begins. The update of this downloader is a huge boon for movie fans and TV viewers who like to watch offline.



Crunchyroll Video Downloader

Downloading anime from Crunchyroll with simple clicks is beneficial for anime fans. When you want to watch your favorite anime but find that there is no available network around you, it is necessary to download the anime to watch offline. Use Crunchyroll Video Downloader to search for your favorite anime from Crunchyroll and download it to watch at anytime.



Pixabay, Pexels, Unsplash Downloader

Pixabay, Pexels, and Unsplash Downloader is a surprise for users who like to download materials from these three websites. With these three downloaders, downloading pictures from Pixabay, Pexels, and Unsplash without a watermark is no more a dream. Batch download saves lots of time for users. DVD & Blu ray Burner

The new version improved the video burn feature, which helps users effortlessly to create DVD disc/Blu ray disc/ISO/folder from more than 300 video formats, including AVI, MP4, M2TS, VOB, etc. Users can also personalize DVDs and Blu-rays with built-in menu templates.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Video Converter is now compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 64-bit and macOS 10.13 and above. The standard pricing starts from $19.95 for a month plan. As for Pro Plan, it starts from $29.95 per month.

For more price checking and information, you can visit

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit and

Our Social Media

YouTube:



Facebook:

Twitter:

Instagram:

Pinterest:

Image

Caption:

HitPaw Video Converter V4.0.0

Release.

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at .



SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd