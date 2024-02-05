Digital X-Ray Devices Market Report 2023, Industry Trends, Growth, Size And Forecast Till 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Digital X-Ray Devices Market by Portability (Fixed, Mobile, System, Retrofit Digital X-ray) Systems (New Digital X-ray Systems), Application (Cardiovascular Imaging, Chest Imaging, General Radiography, Dental, Mammography, Orthopedic, and Others), End Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Dental Care Centers), and Region 2023-2028 “. The global digital X-ray devices market size reached US$ 3.38 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.83 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.70% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Digital X-Ray Devices Industry:

Rising Technological Advancements:

The digital X-ray devices industry is currently experiencing significant growth due to continuous technological advancements. Innovations such as high-resolution digital imaging, improved image processing algorithms, and portable X-ray devices are driving this sector forward. These advancements enhance diagnostic accuracy, reduce exposure to radiation, and offer better image quality, making them highly desirable in healthcare settings. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for predictive analysis and diagnosis further propels the market growth. These technological improvements enhance patient care and streamline workflow efficiency in medical imaging, thereby spurring the adoption of digital X-ray devices globally.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases:

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide is a key factor augmenting the demand for digital X-ray devices. Chronic ailments like cardiovascular diseases, respiratory issues, and bone disorders require frequent monitoring and diagnostics, where digital X-ray systems play a pivotal role. The shift toward preventive healthcare and early diagnosis to manage these chronic conditions further amplifies the need for advanced imaging solutions. Digital X-ray devices offer a non-invasive, quick, and accurate method to diagnose and monitor various health conditions, thereby becoming an indispensable tool in modern healthcare. The expanding geriatric population, which is more prone to such diseases, also contributes to the market growth.

Government Initiatives and Healthcare Expenditure:

Favorable government policies and rising healthcare expenditures significantly impact the growth of the digital X-ray devices industry. Many governments worldwide are implementing initiatives to modernize healthcare infrastructure, including the adoption of advanced diagnostic tools like digital X-ray systems. This is particularly evident in developing countries, where there is a concerted effort to enhance healthcare facilities. Moreover, government-funded programs and subsidies to promote the use of digital imaging technologies in hospitals and clinics are stimulating market growth. Besides this, the increasing healthcare budgets in various countries enable greater investments in advanced medical equipment, thus fostering the growth of the digital X-ray devices industry.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Digital X-Ray Devices Market :



Agfa-Gevaert Group

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Canon Inc.)

Carestream Health

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (General Electric Company)

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Healthcare (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.)

Shimadzu Corporation Siemens Healthineers (Siemens AG)

Digital X-Ray Devices Market Report Segmentation:

By Portability:



Fixed Mobile

Fixed digital X-ray devices dominate the market by portability due to their widespread installation in hospitals and clinics, offering high-resolution imaging and stability essential for a broad range of diagnostic applications.

By System:



Retrofit Digital X-ray Systems New Digital X-ray Systems

Retrofit digital X-ray systems hold the largest market share as they provide a cost-effective solution to upgrade existing X-ray equipment with advanced digital imaging capabilities, catering to budget constraints without compromising on technological advancement.

By Application:



Cardiovascular Imaging

Chest Imaging

General Radiography

Dental

Mammography

Orthopedic Others

General radiography represents the largest market segment as it is a fundamental diagnostic tool used for a wide array of medical conditions, making it a primary and frequently used imaging modality in healthcare settings.

By End Use:



Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers Dental Care Centers

Hospitals represent the leading market segment owing to their extensive requirements for diagnostic imaging for various medical conditions and the need for high-quality, efficient X-ray systems to cater to a large patient base.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the digital X-ray devices market is attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and early adoption of innovative digital imaging technologies.

Global Digital X-Ray Devices Market Trends:

The digital x-ray devices market is witnessing significant trends that are shaping its future trajectory. Moreover, there is a growing inclination toward portable and wireless devices, which offer flexibility and convenience in different medical settings. In line with this, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is revolutionizing image analysis, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, personalizing patient care, and thus propelling market growth. Additionally, there is a notable shift toward retrofit digital X-ray systems, allowing for cost-effective upgrades of existing equipment. These trends are underpinned by increasing healthcare expenditure and technological advancements, driving the market toward more efficient, accurate, and patient-friendly imaging solutions.

