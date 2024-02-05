Café #999 Hosts Meetup For Pet Owners

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Nestled within the vibrant confines of Doha's contemporary art space, The Fire Station, Café #999 opened its doors to pet parents, families, and pet enthusiasts for an afternoon filled with furry delight for the My Pet World App event.

Café #999 is committed to creating a pet-friendly and family-friendly haven, providing a warm and inclusive environment where both feel at home. My Pet World, the driving force behind the event, aims to elevate pet ownership experience. It serves as a comprehensive super app platform for pet parents, offering services, products, pet data management and a community to connect and share experiences.

The event brought together pet lovers in a cozy and inviting setting, fostering a pet-friendly and family-friendly community. Free goodies from Vitakraft brand and free grooming services by Wowpaw Qatar were enjoyed by everyone who joined the event. Capturing the essence of the occasion, Pictous Media has beautifully documented the moments.

A veterinarian expert Dr. Tawakalitu Akanji Abdulsalam delivered an insightful talk on pet allergy and skin disease, adding an informative dimension to the event. The afternoon programme featured the highly anticipated launch of the My Pet World e-commerce website, complementing the existing app to offer pet parents a seamless online shopping experience.

Beyond being a culinary destination offering a delightful array of easy bites, grab-to-go foccadwich, pastries, pasta, pizza, and an array of desserts, fresh juices, and coffee, Café #999 is a laid-back retreat. It extends a heartfelt welcome to individuals from diverse cultures, interests, and backgrounds, providing a space for everyone to unwind, indulge, and connect.

Yves Godard, F&B Operations Director of IN-Q Enterprises, the commercial arm of Qatar Museums, emphasized the café's visionary approach, stating,“Café #999's vision goes beyond being a mere café. It aspires to bring together all the communities – the food lovers, the art enthusiasts, and pet lovers, too.” He continued,“Everyone is welcome to delectable treats and relaxing moments at Café #999.”

Founder & CEO of My Pet World Joseph Jeffin echoed the sentiment, stating,“Café #999 is an ideal venue for our meetups. We are attracted by its family and pet-friendly atmosphere. As pet lovers, we believe in providing the best pet owner experience in terms of socializing and forming our own community. We find it in Café #999 - the ample space, the artful but relaxing vibe, and most of all, the tasty food.”