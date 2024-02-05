EQS-News: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Sales Result

KNAUS remains the strongest motorhome brand in terms of new registrations in Germany in 2023

05.02.2024

In 2023, a total of 90,365 new caravans and motorhomes were registered in Germany. After the record results of the first few years of the coronavirus pandemic, the market has normalised as expected by the industry. With 68,469 new motorhome registrations and 21,896 new caravan registrations, the industry is below the record years of 2020 and 2021, but still recorded a comparatively good annual result, as the Caravanning Industry Association (CIVD) announced at its annual press conference in mid-January 2024. Knaus Tabbert was able to establish itself as the market leader in new registrations for the first time with its premium brand KNAUS. With a market share of 8.6% in calendar year 2023, or around 70% more new registrations year-on-year, KNAUS is by far the strongest brand for motorhomes in Germany. The WEINSBERG brand also secured a top position in the German registration statistics with a market share of 5.7%, taking third place in the 2023 calendar year. The trend in the semi-integrated motorhome segment is even more pronounced. Here, the KNAUS brand ranks first with 18.1% and Weinsberg second with 10.0% of new registrations in Germany. "Almost every third semi-integrated motorhome registered in Germany in 2023 is a vehicle from the Knaus Tabbert Group. This is strong proof that we are absolutely right with our focus on technology, innovation and product diversity. This extremely pleasing development is based not least on a strong and established dealer network," says Wolfgang Speck, CEO of Knaus Tabbert AG.

