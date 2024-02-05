The Frame 2024 Receives First Pantone® Validated ArtfulColor Certification for Color Fidelity

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) The Frame reproduces color fidelity with adaptive color technology for optimal display of artwork in surrounding room lighting



SEOUL, Korea – Jan 16, 2024 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that its 2024 edition of The Frame has earned Pantone Validated ArtfulColor certification from Pantone , a globally renowned authority in color standards. This certification highlights The Frame’s advanced adaptive color technology, which ensures an exceptional color reproduction capability that meets Pantone’s rigorous standards for authentic color that is nearly indistinguishable to the human eye under standard lighting conditions.



“Consumers are expecting more out of The Frame,” said Yongjae Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our aim is to always provide the best possible customer experience, and in the case of The Frame, this is accomplished by giving users a display that portrays art in a way that is true-to-life. We’ve achieved this with the Pantone Validated ArtfulColor certification and will continue to work towards optimizing the viewing experience further.”



Pantone Validated ArtfulColor evaluates if displays can faithfully simulate a range of physical Pantone Color cards and Pantone SkinTone color cards under CIE standard illuminant D65, which portrays illumination that is more-or-less equivalent to that of the average midday light in Western or Northern Europe. The Frame is the world’s first display in the industry to meet this stringent validation, reaffirming Samsung's leadership in color fidelity that was first recognized by previous Pantone Validated status across all QLED TVs in 2022 .



“After evaluating Samsung The Frame in standardized ambient lighting, we were very pleased with the high quality of the on-screen Pantone color reproduction,” said Iain Pike, Senior Global Director of Product and Licensing at Pantone. “These results are duly reflected in the award of the world’s first television to earn the Pantone Validated ArtfulColor designation. Visually, we can also confirm the lifelike quality of the displayed colors and skin tones compared to the physical swatch cards, as observed by our technical team during the evaluation process. This is a truly unique, value-added capability of Samsung The Frame we tested.”



The Frame’s Art Mode is specifically designed to exhibit artwork and photographs with true-to-life colors under standard lighting conditions such as at homes or galleries. It offers viewers an immersive and authentic art viewing experience by intelligently adjusting brightness and hues to optimize the image for ambient lighting conditions.



Leveraging Samsung’s cutting-edge QLED display technology, The Frame has previously received Pantone Validated and SkinTone Validated approvals for its precise emissive rendering of the full gamut of Pantone SkinTone colors and the vast spectrum of all 2,390 colors contained within the Pantone Matching System (PMS). The Frame also comes with a Matte Display — which significantly reduces glare and reflections — bringing the extensive collection of approximately 2,300 artworks from the Samsung Art Store to life.



