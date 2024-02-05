Exhibition Organizing Market Size 2024 | Latest Trends, Growth, Forecast Analysis 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Exhibition Organizing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032′′ the global exhibition organizing market size reached US$ 32.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 46.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.91% during 2024-2032.



Request For Sample Copy of Report:

/exhibition-organizing-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Exhibition Organizing Industry:

Industry-Specific Trends:

Different industries have unique requirements for exhibitions, such as technology-focused exhibitions may require advanced audio-visual (AV) equipment and interactive displays, while medical conferences need specialized facilities. Exhibition organizers must tailor their services to cater to these specific needs, driving the demand for specialized events. Moreover, industries, such as automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics, are constantly evolving due to technological advancements. Exhibition organizers need to stay updated with the latest tech trends to create immersive experiences for exhibitors and attendees. Besides this, the incorporation of technologies like virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and AI-driven matchmaking systems is strengthening the growth of the market.

Digital Transformation:

Digital transformation is giving rise to virtual and hybrid events, allowing exhibitors and attendees to participate remotely. These formats are becoming essential, especially during times of travel restrictions or when safety concerns arise. Exhibition organizers also offer both physical and digital event options to meet the diverse needs of clients. In addition, digital platforms are streamlining the registration and ticketing processes. Attendees can register online, reducing administrative work for organizers. Digital ticketing systems also offer insights into attendee demographics, helping organizers tailor future events.

Sustainability Concerns:

Sustainability-conscious exhibition organizers prioritize venues with green certifications and eco-friendly practices. They look for facilities that reduce energy consumption, use renewable energy sources, and implement efficient waste management systems. Exhibitors are also opting for sustainable materials in both design and construction. Eco-friendly materials like recycled wood, biodegradable signage, and reusable structures are gaining traction, reducing the environmental impact of exhibitions. Apart from this, sustainable transportation options, such as public transit or shuttle services, are promoted to reduce the carbon footprint of attendees traveling to the event.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Exhibition Organizing Industry:



Coex

Emerald Events

Fiera Milano S.p.A.

GL events

Hong Kong Trade Development Council

Koelnmesse GmbH

Messe Frankfurt GmbH

Messe München GmbH

NürnbergMesse GmbH

RELX Plc Tokyo Big Sight Inc., etc

Exhibition Organizing Market Report Segmentation:

By Area:



5000-20000 Sqm

20000-100000 Sqm More Than 100000 Sqm

5000-20000 sqm represent the largest segment as this size range offers a versatile space that can accommodate a wide range of exhibitors and products.

By Application:



Commercial Exhibitions

Art Exhibitions

Academic Exhibitions Others

Art exhibitions account for the majority of the market share due to the cultural and artistic significance of these events, attracting a diverse audience and investments from both public and private sectors.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the exhibition organizing market on account of its robust economy, diverse industries, and a strong tradition of hosting large-scale exhibitions, making it a prime location for both domestic and international events.

Global Exhibition Organizing Market Trends:

Exhibitors demand tailored solutions, leading to more customized booth designs, content, and networking opportunities for attendees.

The use of data analytics for attendee behavior, preferences, and return on investment (ROI) assessment is rising, enabling organizers to optimize event planning and marketing strategies.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163