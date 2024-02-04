Border Guards In Kharkiv Region Receive Two Pickup Trucks, Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, the Dergachiv community handed over two JAC pickup trucks to border guards.

The head of the Dergachiv City Military Administration, Viacheslav Zadorenko, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has been bravely fighting Russian terrorists since the first minutes of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Supporting this unit is one of the top priorities for the Dergachiv community, so we have additionally handed over to our border guards two JAC four-wheel drive pickups purchased under the program to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces in 2023," Zadorenko said.

According to him, the community also handed over to the border guards three FPV drones received with the support of the 'Left Bank 2022' charity fund, gel trench candles from volunteer Oleksandr Makarov, freshly ground coffee, sweets and instant cereals provided by the GEM charity organization.

