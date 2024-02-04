China Locks 34,000 Guests Inside Disneyland

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

While thousands of visitors go to Shanghai Disneyland for amusement and watching fireworks. Staff quietly sealed the park, preparing to test everyone for Covid-19 after a single Covid case.

All the tourists, nearly 34,000 people, and staff were tested, according to state media, after a person who visited the park, tested positive for Covid-19.

More than 200 buses took people home. The tests were all found negative today but the people were still requested to isolate at home for two days at least.

“I never thought that the longest queue in Disneyland would be for a nucleic acid test,” a visitor posted on social media.

It may have been a terrible way to spend holiday for the people in line to test instead of a rollercoaster ride, but the action received overall support on Chinese social media

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram