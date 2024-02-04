NHRC Chairperson Meets Officials Of International Bodies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah held meetings with officials from a number of international organisations working in the field of human rights, as part of her visit to Britain.

She met with UK Director of Human Rights Watch Yasmine Ahmed; and May Romanos and Ella Knight, researchers in the Amnesty International Working Group on Migrant Labor, who represented Agnès Callamard, Secretary-General of Amnesty International.

Al Attiyah also met Chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) Kishwer Falkner in London.

This comes within the framework of a series of meetings held by the NHRC Chairperson over three days for introducing the NHRC and discussing ways of cooperation.

Al Attiyah said that the three meetings focused on addressing the leadership of international advocacy campaigns for human rights issues that have a global impact, such as the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, the effects of climate change on human rights, and others, within the framework of interaction at the international level.

She added that cooperation was discussed in supporting efforts to develop international mechanisms concerned with the protection of human rights, and the possibility of holding conferences, seminars and dialogue sessions with the aim of developing international human rights standards was discussed.

Al Attiyah said the meetings discussed ways to effectively communicate, exchange information, enhance capabilities in all areas of human rights, especially in the areas of preparing reports.