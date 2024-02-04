Passenger car sales in Turkey sees increase of 71.7 percent in January

(MENAFN) According to data released by the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD) on Friday, passenger car sales in Turkey experienced a substantial surge, increasing by 71.7 percent on an annualized basis to reach 64,041 units in January. The overall sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles across the country totaled 79,701 units last month, indicating a significant year-on-year rise of 56.6 percent.



Additionally, the sales of light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 15.1 percent from the previous year, with a total of 15,660 units sold in January. The Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association highlighted that the automotive market witnessed an impressive growth rate of 131.2 percent when compared to the 10-year average of January sales.



Moreover, the data revealed a notable trend towards the adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles in Turkey. In January, approximately 10,206 hybrid cars and 3,973 electric cars were sold, accounting for 16 percent and 6.2 percent of the total automobile sales, respectively. This indicates a growing consumer interest in environmentally friendly and alternative fuel vehicles in the Turkish market, reflecting broader global trends towards sustainability and green transportation initiatives.

