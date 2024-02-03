Softweb Solutions Launches 360° Programs For Business Leaders

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Plano, Texas Feb 3, 2024

Softweb Solutions, a global leader in providing cutting-edge technological solutions to drive digital transformation and business growth, proudly announces the launch of its 360° programs focused on AI, generative AI, data, IoT, digital, and its new product Needle. This comprehensive suite of technology offerings provides an integrated approach to help enterprises realize the full potential of future-ready innovation.

“Today's rapid pace of technological change mandates companies to evolve or evaporate. Our new 360° programs enable organizations to not only keep up with innovation but also integrate them with existing business operations to harness their unique advantages,” said Prasad Bhojak, VP at Softweb Solutions.

With this mindset, experts at Softweb Solutions crafted this 360° program that comprises tech and consulting expertise to guide businesses towards growth and adapt to changing market demands.

Prasad added,“Our role is to empower industry leaders to drive growth, save costs, invest in tomorrow and derive first-mover advantage. These 360° programs provide turnkey access to essential emerging capabilities. This can help any business address critical initiatives such as efficiency aspirations, regulatory mandates, external threats or growth ambitions."

Softweb Solutions introduces 360° programs that include: