Russian Army Shells Pokrovsk, Fire Station Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire and rescue unit in Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region, was damaged by a Russian army strike.
The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Tonight, Russian troops shelled the city of Pokrovsk. The blast wave damaged three roller shutter gates in the garage, window glazing, and a door in one of the premises of the unit," the SES said.
According to the service, no one was injured.
As reported, on the morning of February 3, Russian troops shelled Novohrodivka, in the Donetsk region, with Smerch multiple rocket launchers.
