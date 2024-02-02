Beauty And Personal Care Products Market Segments, Growth, Size, Share, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Beauty and Personal Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

beauty and personal care products market

share . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global beauty and personal care products market size reached US$ 506.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 759.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

Beauty and personal care products encompass a wide range of items designed to enhance appearance, hygiene, and personal grooming. This diverse category includes skincare, hair care, cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. Each product type serves specific purposes and caters to various consumer needs and preferences. Skincare products, such as moisturizers, cleansers, and serums, are formulated to maintain healthy skin, address specific skin concerns, and prevent skin issues. The skincare market offers solutions for different skin types and conditions, including products for sensitive, oily, dry, or combination skin and those targeting issues like acne, aging, or hyperpigmentation. Hair care products, including shampoos, conditioners, and styling aids, are designed to cleanse, nourish, and manage hair.

Market Trends:

The rising consumer consciousness regarding personal appearance and hygiene, which has led to increased demand for beauty and personal care products, is driving the global market. This trend is reinforced by the growing influence of social media and digital marketing, where beauty trends and products are widely promoted and shared, thus influencing consumer preferences and behaviors. Moreover, the increasing demand for natural and organic products. Consumers are becoming more aware of the health and environmental impacts of synthetic ingredients, leading to a shift towards products made from natural, sustainable, and ethically sourced materials. This demand has prompted both established and new brands to innovate and expand their product offerings in the natural and organic segments. Besides, technological advancements in product formulation and customization are also driving market growth. Innovative technologies enable brands to offer personalized beauty and skincare products tailored to individual consumer needs, preferences, and skin types.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Avon Products (Natura & Co)

Beiersdorf AG

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

L'Oréal S.A.

Mary Kay Inc.

Procter & Gamble Company

Revlon, Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes)

Shiseido Company Limited

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Unilever plc

Beauty and Personal Care Products

Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, product, pricing, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Type:



Conventional Organic

Breakup by Product:



Skin Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Fragrances Others

Breakup by Pricing:



Mass Products Premium Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-commerce Others

Breakup by End User:



Male Female

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

