Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande Divorce Rumours: Real Story Of His Equation With Wife And Their Family Dynamics

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vicky Jain, an actor, and his wife, actress Ankita Lokhande, were caught up in a maelstrom of emotions and issues during their appearance on Bigg Boss 17. Vicky and Ankita's relationship came under harsh examination as the duo tackled the difficulties on the show. The last weeks of the tournament were tough, with family members becoming involved in the on-screen tragedies. Ankita's disagreement with her mother-in-law, Ranjana Jain, became a focus point, mainly when Ranjana openly aired her worries about Ankita being her daughter-in-law.

The Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale, which aired on January 28, tried to heal damaged ties. Salman Khan, the host, interfered, asking Ankita and Vicky's mother to make pledges to each other. In a moment of truth, Ankita promised to look after Vicky and his family. At the same time, Ranjana sought assurance that Ankita would not engage in performances that may harm the family's reputation.



Also Read:

Iconic Gold Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan to Rakul Preet Singh, best red carpet looks

Ankita, standing firm in her identity, asserted,“I am a part of this industry, mumma. I am proud of it.”

In a recent interview, Vicky Jain explained his family's point of view, underlining that they are from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and had never seen Vicky and Ankita's everyday life in Mumbai before Bigg Boss. He added that his family, inexperienced with the entertainment industry's complexities, had legitimate reservations about their relationship.



Vicky told HT,“Ankita and me decided to get married at a certain age when we were mature. My family isn't a part of this industry, they don't understand. In Tier 2 and 3 cities, people meet each other at so many places, it doesn't happen in a city like Mumbai. So naturally they asked questions to my family about our relationship when they saw us on the show, on how was the relationship with Ankita.”

Vicky emphasised that his family's unfamiliarity with the profession prompted questions about their interpersonal patterns. He recognised that Ankita's mother, who had lived with them, had observed their relationship's regular ups and downs. Although not directly endorsing the disputes, Vicky noted that the emotional outbursts represented a mother's anxieties, whether legitimate or not.

Vicky expressed displeasure that others had neglected the positive sides of his relationship, highlighting the depth of his love with Ankita. Despite the difficulties, he maintained that their love triumphed, and their connection remained strong. Vicky emphasised his admiration for Ankita's uniqueness, stating that conflicts were a normal part of any strong alliance.

“My family doesn't know how we are because they don't live with us. Ankita's mother has, so she has seen us having differences, like a normal family. I never say I support (what happened), I am not vouching for it. But a mother's emotions just come out at any moment, sometimes they are reasonable, sometimes they aren't. I don't know why people missed out on the good side. Because my relationship with Ankita is so strong, we could let it happen to each other. We are happy, our relationship is very strong. Also, I never disturbed Ankita's game, I respected her individuality, and always knew it's okay to have disagreements”, Vicky concluded.