Rebirth Clinics Launches State-of-the-Art Stem Cell Centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Leading Regenerative Medicine, Rebirth Clinics Brings Innovative Stem Cell and Anti-Aging Therapies to the UAE

HONG KONG, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rebirth Clinics , a global leader in regenerative medicine products and services, today announced the launch of two of its“Rebirth Clinics” in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The launch enables them to meet increasing market demand for stem cell treatments and Anti-Aging Therapies.In addition to offering the highest-grade stem cell therapies available on the market-Four days old xeno-free stem cells sourced from fresh umbilical cord tissue-Rebirth Clinics also provide regenerative therapies including NAD+, Brain Peptides, Multi-Vitamins, and more."We are living in a historic time, where we are witnessing the emergence of stem cell therapy as a rapidly growing modality that will soon become a standard of care in modern medicine," said Ronny Shany, Founder of Rebirth Clinics,“Science has given us an amazing gift with stem cells; they are providing us with answers to medical challenges that have remained beyond our grasp for too long. At Rebirth, we fully embrace this gift, as there are so many diseases that can now be cured, and so many people suffering who can now be helped, it's good business and it's good medicine."“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Rebirth Clinics into Abu Dhabi,” said Dr. Nashwa Al Ruwaini, CEO of Pyramedia Group,“This venture not only aligns with our commitment to healthcare innovation but also marks a significant step in making advanced regenerative medicine accessible in the region. Our collaboration with Rebirth Clinics LTD. is a testament to our dedication to bringing the latest in stem cell therapies and anti-aging treatments to our community. We envision a future where advanced treatments like umbilical cord stem cell therapies become a cornerstone in modern healthcare. However, it's important to acknowledge that these forward-looking statements are based on current market trends and scientific advancements, and as the medical landscape evolves, so too may our strategies. We are committed to adapting and growing in this dynamic field”.“We are proud to be at the forefront of introducing innovative stem cell therapies to our patients”, added Dr. Mohamed Al Ruwaini, Director of Delma Medical Center,“This collaboration with Rebirth Clinics in Abu Dhabi signifies a major leap in our mission to offer the most advanced medical treatments available. By integrating Rebirth Clinics' expertise in stem cell therapy, including their umbilical cord stem cell treatments, we are set to transform healthcare standards in the region. Our commitment to excellence remains steadfast, even as we adapt to new developments and challenges in this pioneering area of healthcare”.Rebirth Clinics is a medical institute dedicated to transforming the landscape of advanced medical rejuvenation therapies using fresh Umbilical cord stem cells and IV treatments. As a leader in the regenerative medicine and the cellular therapy industry, Rebirth specializes in physician training certification, stem cell products, and IV therapies, with its lead product, fresh Umbilical cord stem cells. In addition, the organization is involved with the creation and management of stem cell clinics around the world."The opportunity to be a part of history at a time when we are witnessing an incredible paradigm shift in the use of stem cell therapy is monumental," said Derek Halpern, Chief Marketing Officer of Rebirth Clinics. "All advancements in science require time. By diversifying our regenerative medicine offerings, we are moving through this very important time in medicine while simultaneously making sure our customers continue to have a variety of safe and effective options for their care that will empower them to choose the product and/or service they feel is right for them."For more information about Rebirth Cinics, visit their website at .

