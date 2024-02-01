Iraq, Saudi Arabia Discuss Repercussions Of Drone Attack On US Base In Jordan

(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Feb 2 (IANS) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a phone talk with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to follow up on regional repercussions of a deadly drone attack on a US military base in Jordan.

The two Ministers discussed possible post-attack scenarios regarding the regional security situation, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

Hussein stressed the need to "continue communication and coordination between Baghdad and Riyadh to remove the threat of an all-out war in the region and protect the security of the two countries".

The White House said on Wednesday that an umbrella group known as the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" was responsible for the recent drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan, Xinhua news agency reported.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he had already made a decision on how to respond to the attack that caused the first US fatalities since the Israeli-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, 2023. He didn't elaborate, but reiterated that his administration is not looking for a "wider war in the Middle East".

