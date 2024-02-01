Russian Forces Attack Vovchansk, Vilkhuvatka With Aerial Bombs, MLRS

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the border town of Vovchansk in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and launched guided areal bombs at the village of Vilkhuvatka in the Kupiansk district, causing damage.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today at about 12:00, the center of Vovchansk was shelled with MLRS. An apartment block was damaged as a result of Russian actions. There is no information on casualties," Syniehubov posted.

Ukraine's air defenses destroy two enemy kamikaze UAVs inregion overnight

In addition, around 12:00, Russian troops launched at least two guided aerial bombs at Vilkhuvatka, Kupiansk district. They hit the territory of an agricultural enterprise, with no casualties reported.

As reported, Russian forces dropped two areal bombs on a hospital in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region, injuring four civilians. The police and the State Emergency Service helped evacuate 38 people from the hospital, including 33 patients. The facade, windows, and roof of the building were damaged.