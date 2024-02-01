Korean Cultural Center New York To Hold The First Seollal, Korean Lunar New Year, Family Weekend Program In New Building

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Korea, is excited to announce K-Family Fest: Celebrate Seollal in its new building at 122 E. 32nd Street in New York City on Saturday, February 24th and Sunday February 25th, 2024, 9:30 am-4:00 pm ET . Free and open to the public, RSVPs are required and registration links will open on Monday, February 5th at 12 pm ET.

In commemoration of the grand opening, KCCNY will present a series of events featuring the best of Korean performing and visual arts, cinema, cuisine and more throughout the year, and for its inaugural event in the new space, the Center celebrates its first family weekend program, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the KCCNY. The two-day event features a dynamic mix of events that blend both educational and cultural programming to celebrate Seollal, the Korean Lunar New Year, as well as the first reveal of artist Hyesu Lee 's mural at the Center.

On Saturday, February 24th, in partnership with Woori Show , the Seollal is Korean New Year musical extravaganza with live musical performances headlines the day as families are invited to learn about the beautiful customs and tradition of Korean new year festivities and creating an inclusive future for all children. Hosted by Nari Kye and Julia Riew with performers Natalie Choo, Claire Kwon, and Odessa Deng, children and families are welcome to join in on the singing and dancing!

Also on Saturday, author and illustrator Aram Kim joins KCCNY for a special edition of Seollal Storytime in the Library (pre-registration required) for a reading of her beloved "Tomorrow is New Year's Day" along with a live drawing demonstration. Attending children will get a signed copy of her book.

Sunday, February 25th, KCCNY features two free screenings of Pororo the Movie: Popstar Adventure

(2023) the newest of Pororo films featuring the most beloved of Korean animated characters, the little penguin Pororo and his group of friends on yet another fun journey. The film is recommended for ages 3 and up, and free with pre-registration.

On both Saturday and Sunday, we invite all visitors to the Center to join us for an activity from our " K-Culture Kit: Seollal " in the Library on the 3rd floor. The do-it-yourself kit is fully downloadable from our website and filled with coloring pages and cut-out-templates that spark creativity, with educational components about the Korean language centered around key phrases that we share in the new year. On both days, limited edition K-Culture Kit stickers will be specially available to visitors.

Also on both days, on the 2nd floor Gallery, we invite families to experience hands-on Korean tteok (rice cake) making with Jennifer Ban of Rice Blossoms . Rice cakes are traditionally eaten on Seollal and other holidays to mark the occasion; additionally, it is a tradition for families moving into a new home to distribute tteok to their new neighbors as a sign of bringing in good luck and friendship. This program invites children to make their own Baram Tteok in the shape of their choosing.

"As we joyfully celebrate Seollal, the Korean Cultural Center New York is thrilled to mark this auspicious occasion with our inaugural family event. This celebration not only embraces the rich traditions of the Korean Lunar New Year, but also signifies the beginning of a new chapter for our Center in our new building. Through art, culture, and the warmth of family, we invite everyone to join us in creating cherished memories and strengthening the bonds that enrich the cultural diversity of New York," said Michael Cheonsoo Kim, Executive Director of the Korean Cultural Center New York. "We are excited to open our doors, first, to welcome the youngest members of our community."

Additional KCCNY Opening Celebration programs will continue through May 2024. The full lineup of events are to be announced.

Tickets are free, but are required for entry to the space for this event. Please visit our website for additional information and ticket links.

Safety Note: Guests without prior registration may not be allowed entry due to safety or capacity purposes

Program of Events

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24th, 2024

Saturday February 24th, 2024, 9:30 am - 4:00 pm

Korean Traditional Games available in the Lobby all day

Saturday February 24th, 2024, 9:30 am - 4:00 pm

K-Culture Kit: Seollal

Explore our new Library and receive limited edition stickers centered around Seollal (limited number available per day).

Saturday, February 24th, 2024, 11:00 am and 2:00 pm

Seollal is Korean New Year

Recommended for ages 4 and up

Woori Show debuts their live, musical performance of their educational series for a special in-person celebration teaching the next generation of children about one of Korea's most important and treasured holidays: Seollal. Using video with live music performances, the dynamic, interactive stage presentation will help families preserve and share Korean Lunar New Year and its unique, beautiful customs and traditions. *Program is conducted in English; no prior knowledge of Korean is required.

Saturday, February 24th, 2024, 10:00 am and 1:00 pm

Seollal Storytime with Aram Kim

Open to all ages; program is conducted in English

Aram Kim joins us at the KCCNY Library for a very special edition of Korean Storytime: " Seollal Storytime. " Aram Kim will read her beloved "Tomorrow is New Year's Day" book, along with a live drawing demonstration. Attending children will receive a free signed copy of her book.

Saturday, February 24th, 2024

Morning Sessions: 10:00 am and 12:00 pm

Afternoon Sessions: 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm

Baram Tteok making with Rice Blossoms

Recommended for ages 5 and up

Celebrate Seollal with us with a special hands-on tteok (rice cake) making experience with Rice Blossoms. Traditionally, Koreans celebrate this kind of special day by sharing rice cakes with family, friends and neighbors. Adults and guardians are welcome to join. Each session is approx. 30 minutes.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25th, 2024

Sunday, February 25th, 2024, 9:30 am - 4:00 pm

Korean Traditional Games are available in the Lobby all day

Sunday, February 25th, 2024, 9:30 am - 4:00 pm

K-Culture Kit: Seollal

Explore our new Library and receive limited edition stickers centered around Seollal (limited number available per day).

Sunday, February 25th, 2025, 11:00 am and 2:00 pm

Pororo the Movie: Popstar Adventure

Running Time: 75 minutes

Recommended for ages 3 and up; film is dubbed in English

Pororo and his friends are an inch away from winning a singing contest which they joined purely for fun. As they advance closer and closer to the final round, the villain Big Ben's petty jealousy grows. Will Pororo and his friends survive the distractions thrown against them by Big Ben and eventually win the superstar contest?

Sunday, February 25th, 2024

Morning Sessions: 10:00 am and 12:30 pm

Afternoon Sessions: 1:00 pm and 3:30 pm

Baram Tteok making with Rice Blossoms

Recommended for ages 5 and up

Celebrate Seollal with us with a special hands-on tteok (rice cake) making experience with Rice Blossoms! Traditionally, Koreans celebrate this kind of special day by sharing rice cakes with family, friends and neighbors. Adults and guardians are welcome to join. Each session is approx. 30 minutes.

Participating Artists and Partners

Woori Show

Woori Show is a 501c3 non-profit organization centered around community building, AAPI cultural preservation, and children's education.

Woori Show is a community-funded not-for-profit organization that grew out of a strong demand and desire to preserve and celebrate Korean language and culture with the next generation here in the United States. Tackling the rise of anti-AAPI hate of the Covid-19 pandemic, we've been combating racism and bullying with joy and celebration since 2015. Our nonprofit's mission is brought to life with our bilingual, educational video series aimed to delight and teach children of all backgrounds and ages, creating an inclusive community coming together to learn and love Korean language and culture. Our songs, stories, art, history and recipes are centered around identity and belonging, representing our diverse community of immigrants, multi-racial families, adoptees, and Korean culture enthusiasts and allies.

Created by Nari Kye (filmmaker and TV producer, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, Parts Unknown, WASTED! The Story of Food Waste) and a team of award-winning parent-artists (puppeteer Kathleen Kim of Sesame Street) and educators, our viewership has skyrocketed, most recently with our latest AAPI Heritage Month video garnering over 2 million views on our YouTube Channel. With our global community reaching as far as Malaysia and the Philippines, to Texas, California and New York City, Woori Show is writing our history while spreading and sharing Korean heritage, pride and joy with the world.

Jennifer Ban, Founder of Rice Blossoms

After becoming a new mom, Jennifer Lee Ban, aka Mama Ban, struggled to find healthy snacks for her daughter. At the same time, she was itching for a creative outlet after leaving her professional interior designer job. In her search for inspiration, she stumbled upon the art of crafting Korean desserts which were healthy, creative, and tasty. Since then, Rice Blossoms was founded with a mission to create and spread modernized Korean desserts that are steamed with love.

Aram Kim, Writer, Illustrator, Designer

Aram Kim is an award-winning writer, illustrator, and designer of children's picture books. By day, she is an Art Director at Macmillan Children's Publishing Group, where she works with various illustrators to make beautiful picture books. When she is not working as an art director, Aram writes and illustrates her own stories about universal themes with a distinctive Korean flair. Her published books include Cat on the Bus, Yoomi, Friends and Family series including No Kimchi for Me!, and most recently, Tomorrow Is New Year's Day, which is about Seollal, a Korean celebration of the Lunar New Year. Her books received several recognitions and accolades including Junior Library Guild Gold Standard Selection, Bank Street's Best Children's Books of the Year, and a Baker's Dozen Award: The Best Children's Books for Family Literacy by The Pennsylvania Center for the Book. Find out more about Aram's work at AramKim .

Ocon Studios

OCON STUDIOS is one of the top content production companies based in South Korea. Established in 1996, OCON creates high-quality 3D animation based on a solid array of skillful professionals and production pipelines. As a result, numerous projects were selected in worldly animation festivals such as Annecy, Cartoon on the bay, Anima Mundi, etc.

Since 2003, OCON has consecutively produced an iconic animated series Pororo the Little Penguin and Dibo the Gift Dragon. The Studio also creates an original animated movie franchise Pororo Movie, successfully premiering a film every year and verifying our competence for IP Development & Planning. In addition, Original OTT Series Animation was nominated for the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, one of the large animation festivals, proving our planning and production capabilities on the global stage.

About the Korean Cultural Center New York

The Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY) is a branch of the Ministry of Culture Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea inaugurated in December 1979 to establish and promote Korean culture in New York. KCCNY provides diverse cultural and artistic activities including gallery exhibitions, performing arts programs, film festivals, educational workshops, and more, offering a place of cultural experience and knowledge in New York City.

For more information, please contact: Mickey Hyun, [email protected]

