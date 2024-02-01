Celebrating Five Years, The Philadelphia Chapter Of Professional Women In Construction Hires First Executive Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Philadelphia chapter of Professional Women in Construction welcomes President Amy Novak's announcement today that Jennifer Zoga will serve as its first Executive Director.Ms. Zoga brings to the role decades of experience in organizational design for growing organizations and strategic business development for nonprofits. She looks forward to growing PWC Philadelphia in its mission to support, advance, and connect women while promoting diversity within the architecture, engineering, construction, and related industries.Ms. Zoga currently acts as Founder and Chief Strategist at Zoga Consulting, LLC and teaches nonprofit management as an adjunct professor at Rosemont College. She is also proud to serve as the board treasurer of Hamilton Park Montessori School. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Virginia and a Master of Business Administration from the Yale School of Management.“Jennifer Zoga will bring a wealth of expertise to the Philly chapter of Professional Women in Construction. Over the past five years, we have grown in membership and in programming such that we are now ready to hand over administrative operations to someone with Jennifer's knowledge, experience, and deep care for advancing women and under-represented minority groups in business,” said PWC-Philly President Amy Novak.“The board and I are delighted that PWC-Philly will be in capable hands under her leadership.”Ms. Zoga will assume her new functions effective immediately. She is the Philadelphia chapter of Professional Women in Construction's first Executive Director.About the Philadelphia Chapter of Professional Women in ConstructionCelebrating five years in Philadelphia, the PWC-Philly chapter seeks to acknowledge that every woman is building something profound. From the up-and-coming woman who is just beginning her journey to the seasoned professional, we all offer unique perspectives and provide the scaffolding to support one another.We've laid the foundation, now let's build a rich network together. Women in construction are still the minority, but with the prominence of women leaders at healthcare, university, and businesses in Philadelphia, we have a growing voice. It is our goal to connect, promote, and advance women in the industry by engaging women and men from AEC and affiliated businesses through a broad range of educational and informative programs.The Philadelphia chapter of Professional Women in Construction is a community of professionals that provide a platform to connect and engage across our industry, expanding your business network and career opportunities. We invite women and men from any point in their professional journey to join our dynamic and diverse community. For more information, please visit

