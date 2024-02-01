Christina Haack Flaunts Engagement Ring On Beach With Joshua Hall

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Christina Haack celebrated her recent engagement to Joshua Hall by showing off her diamond rock on the beaches of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The pair were snapped by paparazzi on Sunday enjoying a couple's getaway, frolicking through the waves and sand with their toned bodies - and Haack's 5-carat sparkler - on full display.

The“Flip or Flop” star, 38 - who sported a bright pink bikini - and her heavily tattooed real estate broker fiancé - who opted for gray board shorts - later dried off to soak up the sun on a set of lounge chairs.

The two were also seen engaged in a discussion as Haack showed Hall something on her cellphone.

Christina Haack flaunted her new bling while relaxing with Joshua Hall in Mexico.

HEM / BACKGRID

One day later, Haack confirmed via Instagram that she plans to walk down the aisle for a third time with Hall.

The twice-divorced HGTV personality shared several photos of her ring as she and Hall indulged in a romantic meal during their Cabo vacation. She captioned the post with emoji including a heart, a diamond ring, a lock, a key and an infinity sign.

The news came only three months after Haack finalized her divorce from British TV personality Ant Anstead. Anstead, 42, has since moved on with Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger (which, by the way, he does not like to talk about ).

Haack first fueled speculation of another engagement last month after she posted a photo with a visible diamond ring, removed it from social media and then reposted it with the ring Photoshopped out.

Page Six exclusively confirmed in July that the mom of three and Hall had“been dating for the last few months” after being spotted together at LAX airport.

Haack was previously married to her“Flip or Flop” co-star Tarek El Moussa - with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6 - from 2009 to 2018. She also shares son Hudson, 2, with Anstead, whom she was wed to from 2018 to 2021.

Meanwhile, El Moussa, 40, is engaged to“Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Youn .