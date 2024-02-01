Modi seems to be heading towards unprecedented third term

(MENAFN) With the Indian general elections looming just three months away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to be heading towards an unprecedented third term, as the opposition coalition experiences a significant fracture. The political landscape has witnessed a slow and steady exodus of leaders from the opposition ranks, with prominent figures strategically aligning themselves with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or its affiliated groups.



The opposition suffered a critical blow when Nitish Kumar, the original architect of the India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and Chief Minister of the pivotal state of Bihar, decided to sever ties with his opposition allies and forge an alliance with the BJP. Kumar's move, characterized by some as a betrayal, has left the opposition grappling with internal divisions and a loss of key leadership.



The situation escalated further with the high-profile defection of Milind Deora, a seasoned politician who previously served as a minister in the Congress-led Manmohan Singh United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Deora's alignment with the BJP marked a departure from his association with Rahul Gandhi, the de facto leader of the Congress party, which now finds itself in the opposition.



As the Congress party grapples with successive defections, the organization's response to departing leaders has taken on an air of nonchalance. The evolving political landscape and the opposition's struggle to maintain cohesion set the stage for Narendra Modi's potential historic return to power for a third consecutive term. The dynamics of these developments will undoubtedly shape the narrative of the upcoming elections and the future trajectory of Indian politics.



