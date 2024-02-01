Ministry Unveils Scholarship Partnership With Romania For Diverse Academic Disciplines

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) - The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has unveiled a scholarship program for the upcoming academic year 2024-2025, presented in collaboration with the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.This initiative spans all study programs (Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctorate) in a diverse array of specializations, with the exception of human medicine, dentistry, and pharmacy.The comprehensive scholarship package covers tuition fees, including those for any preparatory year, dormitory accommodations (if available), a monthly stipend, and medical insurance.According to the Ministry, the language of instruction is Romanian for both bachelor's and master's programs. Students pursuing these programs will undergo a preparatory year to familiarize themselves with the Romanian language.Meanwhile, in the doctoral program, students have the flexibility to choose between Romanian and another foreign language, as determined by the accepting university.Prospective scholarship recipients can access detailed information and submit their applications through the (studyinromania) platform using the link: , available via the MFA Scholarship Submission button.The application deadline is set for March 16, and successful candidates will receive notification of the scholarship selection results by July 15 via their provided email addresses.To access the list of Romanian universities recognized by the Ministry, interested students can visit the following link:The Ministry emphasized the importance of adhering to the instructions for the equivalency of non-Jordanian certificates for the year 2023.