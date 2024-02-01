Uzbekistan And Qatar Discuss Issues Of Expanding Bilateral Cooperation In Tourism Field

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Diplomats of the Embassy of Uzbekistan held a meeting in Doha
with the director of the department of international investment and
international cooperation of the tourism organization“Qatar
Tourism” Mohammad Al Mahmoud, Azernews reports,
citing Kun News Agency.
During the negotiations, issues of further development of
cooperation between Uzbekistan and Qatar, increasing the flow of
tourists to our country and the implementation of joint projects
were discussed.
Mohammad Al Mahmoud got acquainted with the ongoing
comprehensive measures to develop the tourism industry in
Uzbekistan, visa liberalization, simplification of the registration
procedure for foreign citizens, benefits and preferences provided
to industry representatives, and effective promotion of national
tourism potential in the domestic and foreign markets.
The Qatari representative noted with satisfaction that friendly
relations between Uzbekistan and Qatar have been developing rapidly
in recent years. It was noted that the establishment of a visa-free
regime between the two countries serves to increase the flow of
mutual tourists.
Muhammad Al Mahmoud also said that he took part in the 25th
session of the UNWTO General Assembly, held in Samarkand in October
2023, and that this international conference was held at a high
level.
As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached to
organize a working trip of representatives of“Qatar Tourism” to
our country, to take part in major international events in the
field of tourism and hospitality held in the territories of the two
countries, as well as to organize online negotiations between the
Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan and the management of the“Qatar
Tourism” organization.
The“Qatar Tourism” organization was created by decision of the
Government of Qatar in order to implement state policy in the field
of tourism in the country. The main objectives of the organization
are the development and implementation of comprehensive programs to
increase the attractiveness of the country's tourism potential
among foreign investors, and conducting various marketing and
advertising events.“Qatar Tourism” also licenses tourism companies
and hotels in the country.
