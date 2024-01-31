Agricultural Surfactant Market Size To Grow US$ 3.5 Billion By 2034 At A CAGR Of 6.5% - Industry Forecast 2024 To 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rise of Organic Farming Boosts Demand for Agricultural Surfactants. The global agricultural surfactant market is anticipated to expand as a result of an increase in the use of surfactants in formulation to improve fungicide adhesion to crops. Surfactants assist fungicides work more effectively and linger on the surface of plants, which is anticipated to enhance demand for the product.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural surfactant market is poised to cross US$ 1.8 billion in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 3.5 billion by 2034. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034.



The demand for agricultural input is changing due to the rise in organic farming. Farmers aiming to obtain organic certification increasingly need bio-based and organic surfactants. Surfactant makers can benefit from diversifying their product portfolios and gaining market share in the premium organic category by entering the growing organic industry, leading to consistent revenue growth.

The agriculture sector's sustainability movement is pushing the demand for green solutions. Ecofriendly agricultural surfactants are becoming more popular because of their improved agrochemical efficiency and less environmental effects. The implications for business include satisfying environmentally conscious consumers, fulfilling sustainability standards, and coordinating product offers with legislative requirements in order to build long-term brand loyalty and competitiveness in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Agricultural Surfactant Market Report



The non-ionic type segment is predicted to develop at a 6.4% CAGR through 2034.

The herbicides application segment is expected to thrive at a 6.2% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in the United States is projected to increase at a 6.6% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in the United Kingdom is anticipated to develop at a 7.7% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Japan is estimated to surge at a 7.2% CAGR through 2034. The market size in South Korea is expected to thrive at a 7.5% CAGR through 2034.

“ Businesses can benefit from creating initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint connected to the distribution and manufacturing of surfactants. Companies can focus on sustainability, fulfilling CSR requirements by using eco-friendly production techniques, streamlining transportation logistics, and offsetting carbon emissions ,” Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Players in the Agricultural Surfactant Market



BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Croda International Plc

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Nouryon

Huntsman Corporation

Clariant AG

Solvay S.A.

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Stepan Company

Wilbur-Ellis Company

Lamberti S.p.A.

Innospec Inc. WinField United (Land O'Lakes, Inc.)



These prominent figures in the business participate in calculated partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to broaden their range of products, strengthen their position in the market, and improve their technological capabilities.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Bionema Group, a leader in sustainable biocontrol solutions for crop protection and plant health management, launched Soil-Jet® BSP100, a game-changing invention in the agriculture business. This innovative biodegradable surfactant has the potential to revolutionize agriculture by improving the performance of biologicals and agrochemicals while also enhancing plant health and growth.



Agricultural Surfactant Market Segmentation:

By Type:



Non-ionic

Anionic

Cationic Amphoteric

By Application:



Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides Others

By Substrate:



Synthetic Bio-based

By Crop Type:



Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Japan



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

