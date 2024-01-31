               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Varcoe: U.S. Pause On LNG Projects Offers Canada 'Second Chance' To Be Global Player, Says Enbridge CEO


1/31/2024 2:02:24 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Calgary Herald

After standing on the sidelines for much of the past decade while the United States transformed itself into a global LNG powerhouse, Canada now has a monumental decision to make.

Does it also want to become a serious player in the global LNG game or be a small exporter to the world?

“It's not very often that you get a second chance on an opportunity. And I think this may perhaps bode extremely well for that second chance, from a policy and support perspective in Canada - if we take advantage of it,” said Greg Ebel, CEO of Calgary-based Enbridge, which is a partner in the Woodfibre LNG project.

Continue reading here

