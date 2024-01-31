QU Mobile Smart Shower Room Provides Integrated Experience For Elderly

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mobile Smart Shower Room invented by Qatar University (QU) aims to provide a safe and integrated experience for the elderly and people with special needs.

Dr. Ahmed Elkhatat, from QU, recognised the importance of caring for individual needs in an age that is characterised by rapid technical development and continuous social changes. He is the Section Head of Research Planning, Research Planning and Coordination, Office of the Vice-President for Research and Graduate Studies, and a Teaching Assistant in Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, QU.

He observed that simple and daily issues that are considered a normal part of life for some people, such as showering, in some cases, for people who suffer from motor difficulties or certain disabilities may be considered a source of anxiety and embarrassment.

This group of people often finds themselves deprived of independence and dignity, which promotes the need for developing technical solutions to give them back feelings of security and independence instead of completely depending on the help of others.

The role of the 'Smart Shower Room' comes within this framework. This room was carefully designed to provide a safe, comfortable and integrated showering experience.

It is distinguished by a strong building that uses fiberglass supported with epoxy and solid services, which achieves the maximum safety for users who may have balance problems.

The system provides an emergency key to stop the process of showering immediately if any problem occurs to ensure more safety. Furthermore, the design is focused on providing comfort to users by providing warm water and air from the beginning and controlling the temperature of water to the user's wish is possible.

The room is endowed with the design of its front door, which is designated for entry and exit. It is also possible to control the height of the chair, which is provided with marvellous arabesques. The warm upper cover is made from a water-resistant substance to provide a feeling of safety and privacy in addition to avoiding suffocation.

It is equipped with a group of technically developed systems and machines. As for the mechanical aspect, there is a developed hydraulic system to pump water. It consists of a central pump to draw water from a tank that is equipped with a sensor to measure the water temperature and a sensor for the water level. The pump power is controlled by a separate frequency transformer to pump water efficiently through 20 bath nozzles.

There is also an air system responsible for the hot air flow that contributes to the process of drying after the shower. This system consists of a central fan that produces air with a certain flow heated through a strong heating element. Hot water is blown across special nozzles connected to a group of pipes. As for the electrical aspect, the room is equipped with electrical circuits and a control unit that enables the system to work efficiently. The room is equipped with a touch user interface, which enables the user to control several options to make this experience easier.

It is noteworthy that in 2016, the 'Mobile Shower Room' that was invented and designed by Dr. El Khatat received a great response when it was presented on the 8th edition of the programme 'Stars of Science.'