Timeless Fashion Brands Team Up For New Classics: Madewell® And Dansko® Unveil A Limited-Edition Collection

WEST GROVE, Pa., Jan. 31, 2024 -- Dansko®, the footwear brand known for its comfort, quality, and style, is thrilled to announce the launch of a collaboration with Madewell®.

The collaboration, centered around iconic Dansko clogs, blends a storied heritage footwear brand with Madewell, a leader in denim and elevated everyday styling. Together, they are set to launch a distinctive clog collection that seamlessly fits into the modern wardrobe rotation.

This exciting collaboration celebrates the rich heritage of Dansko, known for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship, bringing decades of expertise to the partnership. This dedication to excellence complements Madewell's unexpected details. The collection is a testament to the enduring appeal of Dansko, featuring classic silhouettes in refined colorways led from Madewell.

"Dansko's journey over the past three decades has been extraordinary, and I'm excited to see our brand and products featured in this special way," said Kitty Bolinger, president of Dansko. "The collaboration highlights our iconic silhouette and complements Madewell's innovative approach to fashion."



This highly anticipated collection is set to launch

February 1, 2024, available on

madewell and

in

select

Madewell

retail locations. This launch will be accessible through the

Madewell

website, app and various

Madewell

digital communication channels, including social media, email, and SMS programs.



About Dansko

Founded in 1990 by the entrepreneurial-spirited woman, Mandy Cabot, Dansko stands as a trailblazer in the comfort footwear industry as a women-founded, women-led and women celebrated brand. In 2012, Mandy envisioned a future where Dansko's values remained intact and decided there was no better way to achieve this than by selling the company back to the very people who helped build it-her employees. Today, Dansko is proudly 100% employee owned through an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan).

About Madewell

Madewell is a destination for elevated everyday style for women and men. Rooted in the timelessness of denim, Madewell inspires effortless style through high-quality foundational wardrobe pieces and of-the-moment designs. Beyond impeccably crafted products, Madewell distinguishes itself through meaningful sustainability practices, a best-in-class membership program and community-focused initiatives. A part of the J.Crew Group, it operates 152 Madewell stores nationwide and is available at madewell and with select wholesale partners, as of August 1, 2023.

