The Circle FC Selects 10 Startups For The Water-Tech Accelerator Program In Collaboration With Embassy Of Israel And IDE Technologies

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 31st January 2024 - The Circle: Founders Club (The Circle FC), a business accelerator for growth-stage startups announced the commencement of 'The Water Challenge' Accelerator Program. In collaboration with the Embassy of Israel in India and IDE Technologies, this 12-week intensive acceleration journey aims to empower 10 innovative water-tech companies.



As the global focus intensifies on sustainability and ESG principles, 'The Water Challenge' Accelerator Program reinforces its commitment to help startups by prioritizing eco-friendly solutions for pressing water-related challenges.



Selected through a rigorous application and interview process, the 10 startups in the cohort represent a diverse array of solutions addressing critical water issues in India.



Phyfarm, Aumsat, Hydrotec Solution, Nimble Vision, WaterLab Solutions, Hygienity, Biofilm Engineers, EcoEnso, Watsan Environtech, and iSync represent a spectrum of innovative approaches ranging from smart agriculture platforms and satellite-based water infrastructure intelligence to affordable water purifiers and smart water management solutions utilizing IoT and AI.



The program provides comprehensive support, including technology validation, commercialization guidance, market access, and fundraising opportunities. The startups are mentored by experts from both Israel and India, including IDE Technologies, Absolute, Kristnam Technologies, Hunch Ventures, Omnivore Partners, Speciale Invest, MITCON, and Enviraj Consulting.



Nemesisa Ujjain, VP - Innovation, The Circle FC expressed, "In a world where water scarcity is a looming challenge, we are dedicated to supporting startups driving change, pushing the boundaries of innovation, and ensuring that India emerges as a global leader in water-tech solutions."



Doron Gidony, Innovation Attache at Embassy of Israel in India, added, "The Water Challenge marks a major milestone in our efforts to overcome the barriers created by borders and enable a seamless and collaborative environment for innovation. Through this program, we are leveraging our expertise in water tech to create a powerful synergy that paves the way for innovation."



The program will culminate with a Demo Day on 22nd February 2024, hosted by The Circle Work at Gurugram. During this event, the startups will pitch their solutions to a jury panel comprising of venture capitalists and investors, competing for the winning prize.



About The Circle: Founders Club



The Circle: Founders Club is a business accelerator to help scale up growth-stage startups through focused mentoring, shared business services, funding support, key business collaborations and global access. It is backed by Hunch Ventures. The accelerator has established a strong footprint, working with startups across India, Israel, South Korea, Japan, US, UK, and other countries.

