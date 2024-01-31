North Korea verifies take-off of strategic cruise missile

(MENAFN) North Korea confirmed on Wednesday that it conducted a strategic cruise missile launch drill off its west coast to evaluate the "rapid counterattack posture" of its military, as reported by state-run media.



A Korean news outlet stated that the Korean People's Army organized a strategic cruise missile launching drill using the "Hwasal-2" missile in the West Sea of Korea on Tuesday.



"The drill contributed to inspecting the rapid counterattack posture of our army and increasing its strategic striking capacity and had no negative effect on the security of the neighboring states," it reported.



The South Korean military reported on Tuesday that North Korea had launched several cruise missiles off its west coast, marking the third instance of such missile activity by Pyongyang within a week.



Furthermore, North Korea's consecutive missile launches, including the firing of cruise missiles, underscore the regime's determination to showcase its military capabilities and assert its presence on the global stage.



These missile tests serve as a demonstration of North Korea's technological advancements and its readiness to defend itself against perceived threats or perceived adversaries.



In addition to the cruise missile launches, North Korea recently announced the testing of a newly developed submarine-launched strategic cruise missile, known as the Pulhwasal-3-31, conducted over the weekend.



This test further underscores North Korea's commitment to enhancing its military capabilities across different platforms, including land, sea, and air.

MENAFN31012024000045015839ID1107790662