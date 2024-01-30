Uitm, Four Jordanian Universities Forge Academic Partnership

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) of

Malaysia and four Jordanian universities, Jerash University, Ajloun University, Amman Arab University and Zarqa University, on Sunday, signed a memorandum of understanding to to bolster research and academic capabilities.

The signing ceremony was held virtually and attended by the Malaysian Ambassador to Jordan Mohamad Nasri Abdul Rahman, and Minister Counsellor of Education at the Embassy of Malaysia in Jordan Radzuwan Ab Rashid, according to a statement from the Malaysian embassy in Amman.



Ambassador Mohamad Nasri Abdul Rahman emphasised the collaboration's importance, stating,“The partnership between UiTM and Jordanian universities signifies a commitment to excellence, innovation, and empowering our youth.” He also highlighted the potential for collaborative research, student exchanges, and sharing best practices across various fields.

“This collaboration will undoubtedly enrich the academic experiences of students and faculty alike, fostering a vibrant exchange of ideas and skills that transcend geographical borders”, he added.



Minister Counsellor Radzuwan Ab Rashid noted the positive impact of this partnership, stating,“This collaboration paves the way for mutually beneficial initiatives, fostering academic growth and cultural exchange.”



“We believe that the collaboration between UiTM and Jordanian universities will contribute to the development of a knowledge-driven society“, he added.



Education Malaysia Jordan, an agency at the Malaysian embassy responsible for promoting the internationalisation of Malaysian universities in the Middle East, encourages other universities in Jordan to follow suit and engage in similar agreements with Malaysian institutions to promote a dynamic exchange of knowledge and foster global partnerships, the statement said.