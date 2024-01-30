National Bank Of Oman And Paymob Forge Strategic Alliance To Transform Oman's Digital Landscape

(MENAFN- Mid-East) In a significant move towards advancing the digital landscape of

Oman, National Bank of Oman (NBO) proudly announces a ground-breaking partnership

with Paymob, a leading Payment Services Provider (PSP) recently licensed by the Central

Bank of Oman (CBO). This collaboration aims to reshape Oman's payment ecosystem, specifically empowering SMEs and contributing to the nation's vision for a robust digital economy. The signing ceremony took place at NBO's head office in Al Athaiba and was signed by Abdullah Zahran Al Hinai, Chief Executive Officer of NBO and Islam Shawky, Co- founder and CEO of Paymob.

NBO's commitment to innovation is demonstrated by adopting the first custody account for PSPs in accordance with the CBO guidelines on the dedicated custody account for PSPs, formalising a comprehensive agreement with Paymob. This partnership extends beyond transactions, promoting financial inclusion through a diverse range of fintech solutions. It strategically positions Paymob in Oman, emphasising the strength of the alliance.

Mohammed Yahya Al Jabri, Assistant General Manager – Head of Global Transaction Banking

at NBO, states,“Our collaboration with Paymob accelerates the digitalisation of payments in Oman, showcasing our commitment to financial innovation. This partnership is more than a transaction; it's a commitment to addressing customer challenges and streamlining financial transactions. Together, we aim to empower fintechs and contribute to Oman's digital transformation.”

This partnership also underscores NBO's capacity to extend its infrastructure and technology to fintechs, enabling them to operate in Oman. It exemplifies NBO's role as a leading partner in the fintech ecosystem, showcasing the strength of the NBO team in helping fintechs thrive and do business. NBO's leading position as a bank partner with Paymob highlights its capability to extend infrastructure and technology, empowering fintechs to operate successfully in Oman.

Through this partnership, NBO will provide Paymob with essential digital solutions, such as

payment gateway integration, POS terminals, and corporate Internet banking. This

empowers Paymob to seamlessly serve online and offline SMEs, enhancing the overall

digital experience for businesses across Oman. The collaboration is further focused on

activating and supporting merchant acquisition and integration services, demonstrating a

joint determination to empower thousands of Micro-, Small-, and Medium-sized Businesses

across Oman. Securing an exclusive PSP license from the CBO, Paymob is set to make a

significant entrance into Oman, marking its fifth market expansion in the region and

solidifying its position as a key player in the digital payment sector.

Islam Shawky, Co-founder and CEO of Paymob explains,“Our partnership with NBO is a

significant milestone in Paymob's mission to fuel SME growth in the digital economy by making cutting-edge digital payments solutions readily accessible to merchants. This

collaboration places Paymob at the forefront of the digital transformation of financial

services in Oman, fueling payments innovation and financial inclusion, in line with the

Sultanate's Vision 2040.”

This partnership actively supports SMEs, key drivers of growth and innovation, shaping Oman's future economic landscape. The introduction of POS terminals not only expands digital payment channels but also increases online payment traffic, propelling Oman towards a more digitally integrated and efficient financial ecosystem.

Comprehensive details on NBO's accounts, products, and exclusive offers are accessible at

, directly through the NBO Call Centre, or via the user-friendly NBO App.

Paymob, among the fastest-growing fintech companies in the region, commenced

operations in 2015, serving 250,000 merchants across MENAP. It stands as the first

international fintech company to be fully licensed in the Sultanate.