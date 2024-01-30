Farmers disturb traffic at German ports in complaint against agricultural tax reforms

(MENAFN) In a significant demonstration of discontent, farmers in Germany orchestrated road closures leading to major ports, including the prominent port of Hamburg in the north. The protest, part of widespread agricultural demonstrations across Europe, was sparked by the cancellation of tax exemptions that had previously benefited farmers. The Hamburg police issued warnings of substantial traffic disruptions in the port area, resulting in the obstruction of a significant portion of truck traffic.



The protest in Hamburg saw queues of hundreds of tractors causing chaos in downtown traffic, while a demonstration unfolded in front of the train station. Simultaneously, work was disrupted in other German ports, with farmers in the state of Lower Saxony preventing access to a container port near Wilhelmshaven. In Bremerhaven, a gathering of farmers on a main road led to a notable slowdown in traffic.



The root cause of these protests lies in the opposition of German farmers to the proposed agricultural diesel tax reform. This reform aims to abolish tax exemptions that farmers have enjoyed, and the deadline for implementation is set for 2026. The discontent has escalated as negotiations between unions and the government have reached an impasse, prompting farmers to take to the streets to voice their grievances.



These protests are not isolated to Germany; the movement has gained momentum and spread to other European countries, including France, Poland, and Romania. The coordinated actions across borders reflect the shared concerns of farmers in the face of proposed agricultural policy changes.





