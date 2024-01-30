Police And Volunteers Hand Over Ton Of Food Packages To Residents Of Krasnohorivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Krasnohorivka, in the Donetsk region, police and volunteers handed over almost a ton of food packages to residents.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"There are more than 1,600 residents in Krasnohorivka, in the Donetsk region. Police officers and volunteers provide people with the most necessary things. This time they delivered almost a ton of food packages," the post reads.

It is noted that the distribution of humanitarian aid took place very quickly, as the shells landed in neighboring yards.

As reported, 'White Angels' evacuated a seriously injured man from Krasnohorivka during shelling.