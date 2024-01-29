Israeli Aggression On Gaza Kills 26,637 Palestinians Since 7 October

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the Israeli occupation forces committed 14 massacres in the Strip, killing 215 and injuring 300 within 24 hours. The ministry said on Monday that the death toll of the Israeli aggression had reached 26,637 and the number of injured had risen to 65,387 since 7 October.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Gaza said that the Israeli occupation forces continued to bomb and besiege Al Amal Hospital and the society's headquarters in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, for the eighth consecutive day. The society added – in a statement – that the surgery department at Al Amal Hospital had stopped working completely, due to the lack of oxygen supplies.

The society accused the occupation forces of targeting and sniping anyone who moved near Al Amal Hospital, which resulted in the death of several civilians.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Laboratories and Blood Banks Unit at the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the laboratories were suffering from a severe shortage of laboratory supplies, as well as blood units and derivatives. He also pointed out the absence of viral tests for patients and the halt of tests for blood gases and salts due to the lack of their solutions.

The official also stated that there was a shortage of chemical tests for kidney and liver patients and pregnant women and of antibiotics needed for bacterial cultures. He blamed the World Health Organization, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the Arab Authority for Blood Transfusion Services for the cessation of laboratory and blood bank services in the Gaza Strip.

In addition, the government media office said that 122 journalists had been killed since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza 115 days ago.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that it would not be able to continue its services in the region – including Gaza – after the end of February if funding for the organization was not resumed.

The World Health Organization urged donors not to suspend financial support for UNRWA, and the organization's director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said through his account on the“X” website,“We appeal to donors not to suspend their funding for UNRWA at this critical moment. Cutting funding will only harm the people of the Gaza Strip, who are suffering greatly and in dire need of support.”

Several countries temporarily suspended their funding to UNRWA after allegations that some of the agency's employees participated in the Al-Aqsa Flood operation carried out by the Palestinian resistance on October 7.

On the ground, the Al-Qassam Brigades – the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) – announced the bombing of Tel Aviv with a missile barrage, in response to the Israeli massacres against civilians.

The Al-Qassam Brigades said that they targeted a D-9 military bulldozer – surrounded by several occupation soldiers – with an“Al-Yassin 105” shell, in the Jourat Al-Aqqad area, west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that they bombed a logistical support point for occupation soldiers and vehicles in the Sudaniya area, northwest of Gaza, with missiles, including Badr 1 and mortar shells. They added that they targeted, with a guided missile, snipers of the occupation army who were hiding in a house in the Al-Amal neighbourhood, west of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

Furthermore, the Israeli army announced that 6 soldiers were injured in the battles in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours. It added that 2,771 soldiers were injured since the beginning of the war, including 1,276 since the start of the ground attack. The occupation army indicated that 388 soldiers were receiving treatment for their injuries in the Gaza Strip, including 39 with serious wounds, 240 with moderate wounds, and 109 with minor wounds.