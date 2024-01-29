SONNA: Airstrike Kill Numbers Of Kharijite Militants In Hiran, Somalia

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- A number of "Kharijite" militants were killed on Monday - commanders included- in an airstrike in Hiran district, said Somali National Army. In their statement broadcasted by Somali National News Agency (SONNA) said, the army targeted two vehicles that had wanted commanders and militants. The airstrikes have been increased in the past hours, as they targeted commanders and other terrorist elements. (end) aff

