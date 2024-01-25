Josie Music World Artist Award Goes To Nashville Resident Prana Kishore

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Prana Kishore is an Indian American based in Nashville, Tennessee, USA got nominated for this prestigious Josie Music World Artist Award in the multiple languages category and won the award which was presented to him by Ms Josie Passantino and Ms Tinamarie Passantino in the glittering ceremony at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tn, USA. The winning song Queen Mandhalasa Upadesam Lullaby in Sanskrit. Prana Kishore's melodious voice and composing is one of his best with real sound effects of ocean and sea as he sings the Lullaby from Markandeya Purana Chapter 25. The Real-Life Story of Queen Mandalasa, her Upadesam, meaning advice to her son is valid even today to everyone. Mandalasa sings a beautiful Lullaby to her 4th Son Alarka. When the child cried, instead of diverting the child's attention with toys, She chose to introduce the Child to the Atma Gyana, Truth and Knowledge useful to Life revealed in the form of a Sweet Lullaby.

He achieved the Guinness World Record for the Longest Officially Released Song,“Secret Sounds of Sacred Sanskrit” of duration 5 Days. Also, Winner of Asia and India Book of Records

Prana Kishore Singer, Songwriter, music composer, and music producer has so far Released over 90 albums through Prana Kishore Records worldwide, available at Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and every streaming media.

Prana Kishore fans love his music for mood-changing, upbeat music, melody, and choice of instruments. He is happily married to his college sweetheart Rathi Kishore, blessed with 2 daughters and two miniature poodles Bella and Axon who love the melody in Sanskrit music

Listen and learn Sanskrit songs in 5 easy steps at Prana Kishore's Official YouTube channel and join him in his upcoming projects, Sanskrit Music for Dogs and Cats and 24/7 Sanskrit Radio Station " Prana Healing Music " Streamed directly to hospitals and senior care anywhere in the world for FREE