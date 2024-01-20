Pakistan-Iran Confrontation Can Lead To Serious Consequences

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The ebb and flow situation in the Middle East gets tense. Many
concerned that the conflict that broke out between Hamas and Israel
could spread and embrace the whole region. First, the attacks of
Houthis on ships in the Red Sea, and mutual missile strikes between
Pakistan and Iran aggravated the concerns.
Several days ago Iran fired missiles to the North of Iraq and
Syria and claimed that it targeted ISIS and Mossad bases and
headquarters in the region. Neither Syria nor Iraq retaliated
against Iran. Baghdad was limited to sharing a statement condemning
the strikes. Late on the same day, Tehran announced that it
launched missiles at Pakistan aiming at terrorist groups. First
Pakistan condemned the attacks and recalled its ambassador from
Tehran. After several hours, it was announced that Pakistan
retaliated against Iran and hit some targets in Iran.
Speaking to AZERNEWS CEO, Belt and Road
Consultant Pvt Limited Muhammad Asif Noor noted that Iran is also
motivated to show its muscle to reflect its strategic upper hand
however as a result of Pakistan's strike back in response was
considered as a watershed moment to balance the threat perception
that might be caused in these circumstances. Iran is playing proxy
in the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and continue doing it and
through its various groups is trying to make Israel bleed.
“Although despite having regular connections and open channel of
communications, this strike was conducted in Pakistan is not
shocking as it has its roots linked with the detailed blasts and
aftermath of it. Even when the strike was conducted both countries
were having scheduled high level meeting in Davos on the sidelines
of the World Economic Forum. Pakistan has also suspended its
diplomatic ties with Iran and recalled its Ambassador back to home
and asked the Iranian Ambassador to stay back home. This may spill
in the other regions as well if this might not be de-escalated it
immediately,” Asif Noor said.
He noted that China has offered to mediate between the two as a
country that has recently while globally there are call for
restrain. Even the Iraq's Minister said in response to the Iran's
attack on Iraq that, the Iranians don't want to or cannot attack
Israel. They search for victims around them, and so they attack
Erbil, adding that Iraqis are“paying the price” for Iran's
tensions with Israel.
“In my opinion the war between Israel and Hamas has already
entered a broader spectrum especially in the Middle Eastern region
especially with the involvement of Hezbollah and the Yemni Houthis
continuous attacks in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea. Israel is
countering the Hezbollah along the Lebanese border whereas the
Western states more specifically the US and UK are bombing Yemen to
retaliate against Houthis. In most recent development US has
declared Houthis as a terrorist organization and says could reverse
its decision if Houthis stops their blockade of the sea routes
towards Israel. Iran would choose an indirect approach to deter the
western and Israeli powers more specifically by sponsoring
Hezbollah and Hamas and would not want to come at forefront of this
matter,” Asif Noor said.
He noted that currently, Iran and Pakistan can afford a conflict
due to escalating tensions. Both nations have similarly targeted
terrorist groups operating within their borders, with Iran
attacking Jaish al Adl and Pakistan targeting the Sarmachar group.
Pakistan's response was deemed necessary to uphold its credibility
and military strength, amidst domestic and international scrutiny
over its status as a nuclear power.
“It's anticipated that tensions will de-escalate, as neither
Iran nor Pakistan desires a full-scale war. Both are facing
significant challenges: Iran is grappling with sanctions, while
Pakistan seeks political stability and economic recovery, aiming to
attract foreign investment. The recent communication between Iran's
and Pakistan's Foreign Ministers suggests a mutual reluctance to
engage in war. Pakistan's retaliatory strikes against Iranian
targets, reportedly terrorist camps in ungoverned areas of Iran,
were a measured act of deterrence,” the Pundit said.
He added that Iran's concerns are noted, but such actions do not
justify breaching Pakistan's sovereignty. This incident put
Pakistan in a delicate position, as it faced questions about its
national security and credibility, both from its citizens and the
international community. The expectation for Pakistan to respond
was high, given the internal and external pressures to uphold its
national integrity. In the broader regional context, the prospect
of a full-scale war is seen as highly unlikely, largely due to the
critical interests of major stakeholders like China.
“China, with its significant investments and strategic interests
in the region, particularly favors stability and would likely
oppose any form of large-scale conflict. This sentiment is shared
by both Pakistan and Iran, who are aware of the catastrophic
consequences a war would bring, not just to each other but to the
wider region. Conflict could disrupt these, leading to increased
prices and supply shortages worldwide. Existing and potential
future foreign investment could be deterred, severely impacting
projects crucial for economic development, such as the
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
The region is a crucial corridor for global oil and trade
routes. Aiming to attract foreign investment and support from
international financial institutions like the IMF, both nations
understand the grave implications of war. The mere tension between
Pakistan and Iran has already shown its impact, with a significant
drop in Pakistan's stock market, underlining the fragility of the
economic confidence in the region,” expert Asif Noor said.
