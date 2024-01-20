(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India TVS Motor Company, the first Indian manufacturer to participate in the Dakar Rally along with TVS Racing Factory Racer Harith Noah has scripted history by finishing in the top 11 at the Dakar Rally 2024. Dakar, the world's toughest rally organised in Saudi Arabia across challenging terrains and extreme weather conditions through 12 stages and 14 days covering over 5,000 kms. For over four decades, TVS Racing has been actively participating and nurturing racers across racing formats and has been participating in the Dakar Rally since 2015.





TVS Racing Factory Racer Harith Noah has scripted history by finishing in the top 11 at the Dakar Rally 2024





In the 2024 edition of the Dakar Rally, Harith displayed a truly remarkable performance that showcased his skills, determination, grit, and consistency on the racetrack. Competing with the finest and fastest racers across the world, Harith won the Rally 2 class and finished at 11th position in Rally GP Overall Class a big leap from his previous best 20th position.





TVS Racing has been a pioneer in growing the racing culture in India and engineering the TVS Apache series through the company's“Track to Road” philosophy. TVS Apache continues to be one of the fastest growing sports motorcycles, in line with the product prowess and trust amidst customers across 82 countries.





Harith Noah, TVS Racing Factory Team rider said, “I am extremely happy to have arrived at the finish line of Dakar Rally 2024 at position 11, in the final stage. The main goal was to finish the line and that's what my team and I have been preparing for. The intention was to ride consistently every day, taking one km at a time within an hour. First week started slow as expected but second week onwards I started feeling better on the bike, and started pushing myself when I felt comfortable, while navigating easily through the terrains. I surprised myself in Stage 10 with a 5th overall ranking and winning the stage for some time. But yes, I am extremely happy to be here and winning the category for first overall. Even though I got sick half-way through the rally, I made sure that I stayed on my feet and as always, it's a great blessing to be here at the finish line.”





Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head – Business, Premium, said,“TVS Racing has been instrumental in fostering motorsports in India, and committed to nurture talent globally. At TVSM it is our aim and mission to back young racers and make racing democratic. We are extremely proud of Harith for the determination and grit he showed across all stages of the rally. This is a landmark achievement for India and Harith has become an inspiration for youngsters to take up motorsports. His achievements are a true reflection of the hard work, dedication, and practice that have been put in by him as well as the team, to achieve a performance of this measure, and it has been a delight to watch him brave through the toughest rally at Dakar this year.”





TVS Racing Factory Racer Harith Noah becomes the First Indian to Win the Rally 2





Dakar Rally 2024 was the 46th edition of the annual international Rally-Raid which took place in the dunes of Saudi Arabia. A journey through unknown landscapes, unexpected challenges, untold stories, and unbelievable memories, commenced at Alula passing through Riyadh and immense desert of the Empty Quarter and culminated at Yanbu.





About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.



