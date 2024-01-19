Bazerk's Latest Single On My Ali Sparks Sonic Revolution Years After Prince's Endorsement

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The underground music scene is about to get a jolt of energy as Bazerk, one of the most beloved unsigned bands out of Los Angeles, CA, drops their latest single "On My Ali."

Released on January 5, 2024, this track is not just another song – it's a homage to Muhammad Ali's strength and a powerful reminder that we, as humans, control our lives with our subconscious minds.

Bazerk has been making waves with their edgy, raw Funk style, blending Rock riffs and Hip Hop beats. Inspired by the legendary Prince in 2005, front-man, Zu took the challenge to be out of bounds and expansive with his Hip Hop style, incorporating influences of Metal and Rock, resulting in the unique sound that is Bazerk.

Career highlights for Bazerk include an invite to play for Prince on his birthday in downtown Los Angeles and receiving encouraging words that they were the "real deal" and "needed to be heard" by the world, from the legend himself. This year alone, the band has achieved significant milestones with 1.8 million streams on Spotify, 1 million plays on SoundCloud, and their induction into The Akademia Hall Of Fame.

Known for their electrifying live performances, Bazerk has shared the stage with iconic names such as George Clinton, Ludacris, KRS One, 311, Wu-Tang, Fishbone, The Black-Eyed Peas, and One Size 0. Their extensive tour history includes renowned Los Angeles venues like the House of Blues, Queen Mary, the Roxy Theater, and more.

Bazerk's unique sound has garnered praise from funk master George Clinton, who described them as "A great original band." Collaborations with artists like Angelo Moore from Fishbone and Dr. Mad Vibe have solidified their standing in the music scene.

If you're a fan of Rage Against the Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers or Audioslave, then you're going to want to experience the dynamic force of Bazerk and immerse yourself in the vibes of "On My Ali."

Catch Bazerk live in the Los Angeles area on January 26, 2024, at Boardner's Night Club, 1652 N Cherokee Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028.

About Bazerk

Bazerk, a high-energy Alternative Rock band from Los Angeles, CA, blends edgy Funk, Rock, and Hip Hop beats into a unique sonic experience. With a history of iconic collaborations and electrifying live performances, Bazerk continues to push boundaries in the music industry.