Tae-Yong Brushes Off Past As Indonesia Take On Vietnam

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Shin Tae-yong will not be looking at the past when Indonesia take on Vietnam in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 today.

In four meetings with Vietnam since taking charge of Indonesia, Shin has a record of two draws and two defeats but the former South Korea head coach is keen to approach the match at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium as a standalone without the baggage of history.

With Japan taking on Iraq in the group's other match, a win for Indonesia against Vietnam will reignite their chances of reaching the Round of 16 ahead of their concluding clash with the Blue Samurai.

“For Indonesia and Vietnam, we have faced each other for a long time, not only at this Asian Cup but also the World Cup qualifiers,” said the 53-year-old Korean.



“We both lost our first match so this one is important for both of us and both sides will be going for the win.”

“Regardless of any results from the past, what is done is done. I'm sure in tomorrow's match, we will be better than before and we will show better performance compared to previously.

Philippe Troussier was impressed by Indonesia's display against Iraq, highlighting goalscorer Marselino Ferdinan and Rafael Struick as those who could be a threat to Vietnam.

The AFC Asian Cup-winning coach has a different style compared to how Vietnam were under Park Hang-seo and Troussier is targeting a more controlled approach as the Golden Star Warriors go in search of a win.

“The match against Indonesia is still part of the process towards qualification to the second round,” said Troussier.

“It remains in our hands because there are still six points to get in theory."

Group D - Vietnam vs Indonesia

Advantage Vietnam: Vietnam are undefeated in their last six internationals against Indonesia (W3 D3), keeping a clean sheet in each of their last four encounters; though, this will be the first time that the teams have met at the AFC Asian Cup.

Hot and cold: Vietnam have scored two goals in three of their last four group stage games at the AFC Asian Cup but have gone on to lose three of those matches (W1); in fact, they've scored at least one goal in 11 of their 13 group stage games in the history of the tournament but won only twice in that term (D2 L9).

In need of a win: Indonesia have lost their last three games at the AFC Asian Cup including a 3-1 defeat to Iraq on Matchday One of the current tournament.

Improvement needed: Indonesia had a passing accuracy of 70% on Matchday One, the lowest of any team in Group D and the only one of the four teams in the group below 80% (Vietnam – 81%).