(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grow Your E-Commerce Business

Selro Announces Seamless Integration with The Range to Elevate E-commerce Management

READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Selro , a leading e-commerce management platform, is thrilled to unveil its latest integration with The Range , a prominent retail brand, to offer a more streamlined and efficient online selling experience for businesses.The integration between Selro and The Range marks a significant milestone in the e-commerce industry, bringing together cutting-edge technologies to empower online retailers. This collaboration is designed to simplify inventory management, order processing, and overall business operations for users of both platforms.Key features of the Selro and The Range integration include:Unified Inventory Management: Sellers can now effortlessly synchronize their product listings and inventory levels between Selro and The Range, ensuring accurate and up-to-date information across both platforms.Efficient Order Processing: With the integrated system, orders placed on The Range are automatically reflected in the Selro dashboard, streamlining the order fulfilment process and reducing the risk of errors.Real-time Updates: Users will benefit from real-time updates on stock levels, and order statuses, enhancing their ability to make informed decisions and provide superior customer service.Enhanced Reporting and Analytics: The integration offers advanced reporting and analytics features, providing sellers with valuable insights into their sales performance, customer behaviour, and inventory trends.Selro's spokesperson expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to join forces with The Range to provide our users with an integrated solution that enhances their e-commerce operations. This integration reflects our commitment to simplifying the complexities of online selling and empowering businesses to thrive in the competitive digital landscape."The Selro and The Range integration is now available to all Selro users. For more information and to explore the benefits of this collaboration, visit SelroAbout Selro:Selro is a comprehensive e-commerce management platform that empowers businesses to streamline their online operations. With a focus on simplicity and efficiency, Selro offers a suite of tools for inventory management, order processing, multichannel selling, and more.About The Range:The Range is a leading retail brand committed to offering a diverse range of high-quality products to customers worldwide. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, The Range provides a unique shopping experience both in-store and online.

Mary Evans

Selro

+44 118 466 1244

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other