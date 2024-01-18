CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR ) will release its operating results for the year ended December 31, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Interested parties may access the conference call via the following:
Live Conference Call Details
Live webcast:
United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839
United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428
Canada: +1 226 828 7575
Canada (Toll-Free): +1 833 950 0062
International: +1 929 526 1599
Access Code: 373306
Replay Details
United States (Local/International): +1 929 458 6194
United States (Toll-Free): +1 866 813 9403
Canada: +1 226 828 7578
Access Code: 297696
About
Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 72 apartment communities consisting of 13,088 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. In 2022, Centerspace was named the National Apartment Association's Leading Organization in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. For more information, please visit .
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Josh
Klaetsch, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or
[email protected] .
